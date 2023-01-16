Two killed as vehicle plunges into gorge

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 15

Two persons were killed and as many injured when the pick-up utility vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Shilabagh on the Solan-Neripul road last night.

The deceased were identified as Bhupinder Thakur and Adarsh Thakur, while those injured were Suresh Kumar and Jitender Thakur, all residents of Rajgarh in Sirmaur district. The injured were taken to the Regional Hospital, Solan, for treatment.

The pick-up vehicle was loaded with cement and metal sheets. “The incident took place while the driver was reversing the vehicle,” said Som Dutt, Additional SP, Sirmaur.