Two killed, four injured in two Mandi accidents

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 19

Two persons were killed and four others were injured in two road accidents in Mandi district today.

One road accident was reported in the Balh valley near a tunnel at Khiur in Mandi district, in which a trainee doctor was killed, while four other trainee doctors sustained injuries. They are all students of the medical college in Nerchowk.

The deceased was identified as Anchala (24), a native of Narkanda village in Shimla district.

The injured are Sonam (24) of Mandi, Ritika (23) and Akansha, both natives of Kangra and Yuvraj (24) of Rajasthan state. Critically injured Ritika has been referred to the PGIMER, Chandigarh, while three other injured victims are admitted at the Nerchowk medical college.

The police said they were returning in a car after a birthday party to Nerchowk. At Khiur, the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into a deep gorge.

Another accident was reported on the Janjehli-Chhatri road in Mandi district in which one person was killed. The deceased was identified as Jai Prakash (42), a native of Baag village in Mandi. He was going to attend a meeting of BJP Seraj Mandal at Thunag.

The police have registered cases in both incidents and investigations are under way.