Two killed in Chamba road accident

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 8

Two persons died on the spot and two others were seriously injured when the vehicle in which they were travelling went out of control and rolled down the hillside at Chhoa in Chamba district this evening.

A team of local officials rushed to the site for carrying out relief and rescue operations. Report received here said that the deceased had been identified as Raj Kumar of Kakira village in Chamba district and Dalip resident of Kharyad village in Shimla district.

The injured Parmesh Sharma and Fauja of Shiunra village (Lech), had been brought to Chamba medical college hospital for medical treatment, the report further said.