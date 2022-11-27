Two killed in Mandi mishaps

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 26

Two persons were killed, while one was injured in two incidents in Mandi district yesterday.

According to the police, a couple met with an accident at Sukibai on the Chailchowk-Karsog road when the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge.

Punam Gupta of Karsog died on the spot while her husband Rakesh Gupta was critically injured. He was rescued by the locals from the accident spot and rushed to a nearby hospital at Gohar. The couple was on their way to Baggi from Karsog, when this incident happened.

Another incident was occurred near Bindravani. A Nepali labourer, who was crossing the Beas river, lost his balance and fell. He was washed away. Later, he was pulled out by the locals, but it was too late. The deceased Sant Bahadur of Nepal was a labourer in Mandi.