Two killed in Mandi road accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 25

Two persons were killed and two others were injured when the car they were travelling in on the Nihri-Tattapani road rolled down from the road at Chanog village in Mandi district last evening. The deceased were identified as Puran Chand and Ramku Devi, natives of Dhanyara village.

According to the police, at the time of incident Ramku Devi, her two grand-daughters and Puran Chand were on board the vehicle. Puran Chand was driving the car. When he reached Chanog village, he lost control over the vehicle. As a result, it fell down in deep gorge. Ramku Devi and Puran Chand succumbed to their injuries, while two injured girls were taken to nearby hospital for medical aid.

A case has been registered and investigation was underway.

#Mandi