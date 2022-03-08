Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

PTI

Dharamsala, March 8

Two persons were killed and another was injured on Tuesday during a paragliding accident at Bir Billing in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police said.

The incident occurred at about 4.30 pm when one Akash Aggarwal was taking off on a paraglider with his pilot Vikas Kapoor.

Helper Rakesh Kumar, who was pushing the glider, was entangled in a rope due to which the glider lost balance and both Aggarwal and Rakesh Kumar fell down from a height of 25-30 ft and died on the spot, they said.

The pilot also suffered injuries and has been hospitalised.

The families of the deceased have been informed and a criminal case is being registered.

Superintendent of Police of Kangra K Sharma said the police were checking the footage of the video camera attached to the paraglider.

The logbook of the pilot is also being checked for his flying experience.

Several accidents involving paragliders have been reported in recent years from the area.