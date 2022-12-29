Two killed in road accident

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 28

Two brothers died after their car fell down a gorge near Ranabag in Anni today.

According to information, a car with three occupants was going from Vansh Seri to Ranabag and fell down about 200 metres near Ranabag. Locals rushed to the spot and took both the victims to an Anni hospital, while the third occupant escaped unhurt. The doctors declared both the victims brought dead.

Anni DSP Ravinder Negi said the deceased were identified as Vinod Kumar and Jatan Kumar of Kaishal village in Anni. He said prima facie, the accident happened due to reckless driving. He said a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the IPC had been registered and further proceedings were underway.

The DSP said details about the third occupant of the car were not ascertained yet.

#Kullu