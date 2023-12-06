Two killed in road accident

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 5

Two persons were killed and as many were injured when a truck carrying limestone plunged into a gorge near Kalath on the Renukaji-Sangrah road last evening in Sangrah subdivision of Sirmaur district.

According to Sangrah DSP Mukesh Kumar, the mishap occurred when the driver of the ill-fated truck tried to give pass to another vehicle from a narrow stretch of the road. The loaded vehicle, however, slipped into the gorge several feet below.

The driver was among two persons who were killed in the accident.

#Sirmaur #Solan