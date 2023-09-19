Two killed in road accident at Kotkhai

Shimla, September 18
Two persons were killed in a road accident when their motorcycle collided with a pick-up vehicle at Kokunala area near Kotkhai in Shimla, late night on Sunday.
As per the statement of the pick-up driver and the person accompanying him, an overspeeding bike collided with the vehicle near Kokunala petrol pump and two bike-borne persons sustained injured.
The two were taken to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries.
As per the initial investigation, the accident took place due to the overspeeding motorcycle. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investifgation is underway.
