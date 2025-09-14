DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two killed in Shimla mishap

Two killed in Shimla mishap

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two persons were killed after a Bolero Camper (HP 08A 2578) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Nerwa tehsil of Shimla district on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Prajwal Tangraik (28) and Manoj Banaik (27), both residents of Diyalari village in Nerwa.

Advertisement

According to reports, the accident took place after the driver lost control over the wheel when they were on their way to Diyalari village from Nerwa. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing both of them on the spot.

Local residents informed the police about the incident, which recovered the bodies with the assistance of locals. The body were handed over to the bereaved families after a postmortem at the Civil Hospital, Nerwa.

Advertisement

DSP, Chopal, Sushant Sharma said that the police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the district administration provided Rs 25,000 each as relief to the aggrieved families.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts