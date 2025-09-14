Two killed in Shimla mishap

Two persons were killed after a Bolero Camper (HP 08A 2578) they were travelling in plunged into a deep gorge in Nerwa tehsil of Shimla district on Friday night. The deceased have been identified as Prajwal Tangraik (28) and Manoj Banaik (27), both residents of Diyalari village in Nerwa.

Advertisement

According to reports, the accident took place after the driver lost control over the wheel when they were on their way to Diyalari village from Nerwa. As a result, the vehicle plunged into a deep gorge, killing both of them on the spot.

Local residents informed the police about the incident, which recovered the bodies with the assistance of locals. The body were handed over to the bereaved families after a postmortem at the Civil Hospital, Nerwa.

Advertisement

DSP, Chopal, Sushant Sharma said that the police were investigating the incident. Meanwhile, the district administration provided Rs 25,000 each as relief to the aggrieved families.