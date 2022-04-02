Two killed in Una road mishap

Una, AprilL 1
Two persons were killed in a road accident near DAV School in Una city today.
Omkar Sharma, who ran a provision store in Una city, was riding a scooter on the highway when an overspeeding motorcycle with three youth riding hit him. While Omkar died on the spot, Sahil Mehta, who was riding the motorcycle, was declared dead at the Una district hospital.—
