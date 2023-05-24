Two killed, one injured as mini truck rams into Bolero, bike on Nalagarh–Baddi highway

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

Two persons were killed and one injured when a mini truck rammed into a Bolero (HP 12M 8047) and a motorcycle (HP 55 A 3806) coming from the opposite direction on the Nalagarh-Baddi national highway at Harraipur village last night at around 9 pm.

The truck was enroute Baddi- Nalagarh while the other two vehicles were coming from Baddi.

The accident took place when the truck driver, who was driving recklessly, crashed into the Bolero coming from the opposite direction.

Though the bike rider, who was close, stopped his vehicle after the collision but the uncontrolled truck rammed into the bike following which the rider and the pillion passenger fell on the road.

The truck driver fled from the spot soon after the accident. The Bolero driver and a SUV passenger along with the bike’s pillion rider were killed in the accident while the bike rider sustained injuries.

He was taken to community health centre at Nalagarh for treatment.

Efforts were afoot to trace the truck driver with the help of close circuit cameras installed around the spot informed Baddi DSP Priyank Gupta.

The police have registered a case under Sections 279, 337 and 304 A of the IPC and further probe was underway.

