Two killed, three injured as car plunges into gorge in Pachhad

Two killed, three injured as car plunges into gorge in Pachhad

The victims were part of a marriage procession that had started from Ghena Bhoomti village in Arki subdivision of Solan district

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:18 PM Oct 02, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The car lost control while negotiating a downward stretch near Kila Kalach and tumbled into the gorge.
Tragedy struck Pachhad constituency in Sirmaur district this morning when a car carrying members of a wedding party skidded off the Nainatikker-Dhangyar road near Kila Kalach and plunged nearly 150 metres into a deep gorge.

The accident, which occurred around 9 am, killed two persons on the spot and left three others critically injured.

According to initial reports, the victims were part of a marriage procession that had started from Ghena Bhoomti village in Arki subdivision of Solan district and was headed towards Dhangyar in Pachhad. The car lost control while negotiating a downward stretch near Kila Kalach and tumbled into the gorge.

Two occupants, identified as Virender and Leela Dutt, died on the spot. The injured were identified as driver Keshav, along with Jaidev and Kamal Chand. Both Keshav and Jaidev have been reported to be in critical condition. After receiving first aid, all three were referred to a higher medical centre for specialised treatment.

Pachhad police, led by Station House Officer Jai Singh, reached the accident site and initiated an investigation. "The vehicle went out of control and fell into the gorge near Kila Kalach. Two persons lost their lives and three others sustained injuries," the SHO confirmed.

