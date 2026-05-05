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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two killed, two injured as car falls into gorge in Hamirpur

Two killed, two injured as car falls into gorge in Hamirpur

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Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 07:39 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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Two persons were killed and two others injured after their car skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Dabariana village in Hamirpur district on Monday.

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The vehicle reportedly went out of control in a pine forest area and plunged nearly 150 feet into a gorge. It is suspected that dry pine needles on the road, following Sunday night’s hailstorm, may have caused the car to skid.

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One person died on the spot, while another, who was seriously injured, succumbed to injuries at the local medical college. Residents rushed to the accident site and began rescue operations. A police team also reached the spot within half an hour.

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The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Chand, 74, and Santosh Kumari, 69. The injured, Prithavi Chand and Saroj Kumari, are undergoing treatment at the medical college and hospital in Hamirpur.

SP Balbir Thakur said a case had been registered and the bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem examination.

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