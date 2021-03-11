Two Mandi hotel staffers held for theft

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 16

The police arrested two employees of a hotel here today with regard to a theft at the hotel room of Rohanpreeet Singh, husband of Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar. On May 13, Rohanpreet along with his friends had arrived in Mandi and stayed in a hotel situated on the outskirts of the town.

Next morning, he found his diamond ring, I-phone, Apple watch, a gold bracelet, I-pods, $150 and documents missing from the hotel room. He reported the matter to the police.

Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “Today, the police arrested Phool Chand and Dipak, both employees of the hotel, in connection with the theft case. They are being questioned”.