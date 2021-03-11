Two Mandi hotel staffers held for theft

Mandi, May 16
The police arrested two employees of a hotel here today with regard to a theft at the hotel room of Rohanpreeet Singh, husband of Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar. On May 13, Rohanpreet along with his friends had arrived in Mandi and stayed in a hotel situated on the outskirts of the town.
Next morning, he found his diamond ring, I-phone, Apple watch, a gold bracelet, I-pods, $150 and documents missing from the hotel room. He reported the matter to the police.
Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri said, “Today, the police arrested Phool Chand and Dipak, both employees of the hotel, in connection with the theft case. They are being questioned”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’