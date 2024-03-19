Two minors apprehended for extorting money

Solan, March 18
Two minors have been apprehended from a school here for extorting money from junior students after police received complaints from the parents.
SP Solan Gaurav Singh informed that, “An incident of extorting money from junior students of a local school by the senior students has come to light. The parents of two victim students complained to the police. All students involved in the case are minors.”
A case has been registered at the Sadar police station under section 384 of the IPC against the senior students Since the junior students were bullied by the seniors they stole money from the wallets of their parents who got suspicious when a large amount of money was found missing.
