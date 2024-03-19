Two minors apprehended for extorting money

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

Two minors have been apprehended from a school here for extorting money from junior students after police received complaints from the parents.

SP Solan Gaurav Singh informed that, “An incident of extorting money from junior students of a local school by the senior students has come to light. The parents of two victim students complained to the police. All students involved in the case are minors.”

A case has been registered at the Sadar police station under section 384 of the IPC against the senior students Since the junior students were bullied by the seniors they stole money from the wallets of their parents who got suspicious when a large amount of money was found missing.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan