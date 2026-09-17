Two-month mining ban ends; concern over enforcement in Nurpur remains

The two-month statewide ban on mining activities, imposed by the state government to facilitate replenishment of rivulets, khads and other water bodies and prevent damage to riverbanks during the monsoon season, ended on Wednesday. However, in Nurpur, questions have been raised over the effectiveness of the agencies concerned to enforce the ban during the period when mining was officially prohibited. Despite blanket restrictions, there have been reports of illegal mining in the Chakki rivulet and other vulnerable areas of the Nurpur region, especially in Brahmana da Naal, Chakki-Pail and Billa da Tyala in Khanni gram panchayat. Videos showing JCB machines allegedly being used for illegal excavation in the Chakki riverbed at night during the ban period were circulated widely on social media. Local residents also repeatedly expressed concern over the movement of heavy machinery and the transportation of extracted material but neither the Mining Department nor the police took credible action. The Tribune had highlighted public concerns over enforcement and the alleged failure to curb violations when the restrictions were in force.

An apparent gap between the government’s stated objective behind the seasonal ban and its implementation on the ground has been witnessed in the past two months. Residents and environmentalists allege that enforcement was largely inadequate during a substantial part of the ban period, particularly at locations along the Chakki rivulet, where illegal mining is usually witnessed throughout the year. In the absence of effective measures taken by state government for its clear demarcation, the Chakki rivulet with its interstate location has witnessed unscientific and illegal mining over the years, complicating enforcement in the area.

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Environmentalists struggling against illegal mining in the interstate border area under Nurpur police district have raised serious concerns over the excessive and unscientific extraction of minerals from the Chakki riverbed, causing a serious threat to natural river-course, underground water source and ecology. They have underlined the need to immediately stop mining and legally declare the Chakki rivulet a no mining zone. A few years ago, a joint committee report cited by the National Green Tribunal had flagged unscientific riverbed mining and other environmental concerns along the Chakki rivulet.

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With the ban now lifted, residents fear that illegal extraction, if not effectively monitored, can increase with the resumption of permissible mining activities. They have urged the police and the local administration to maintain regular surveillance of vulnerable stretches, particularly during night hours, and take action against the use of unauthorised heavy machinery for mining. While lawful mining may resume under the applicable rules, the residents say that the authorities concerned must ensure that the lifting of the seasonal restrictions does not become an opportunity for unchecked excavation in the Chakki riverbed and other water bodies of the Nurpur area.