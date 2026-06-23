Two months after inauguration Rs 1-crore water tank lies unused in Solan

More than two months after an 11.35-lakh-litre water storage tank was inaugurated in Solan city, the facility remains non-functional as its outlet has not been connected to the main distribution pipeline.

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Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil had inaugurated the tank on April 11 with much fanfare, claiming that the additional storage capacity would help end the city’s recurring water shortage.

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Constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, the tank has failed to serve its intended purpose due to the lack of connectivity, effectively turning it into a white elephant.

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“The tank, built using a Central Government grant, was inaugurated just before the Municipal Corporation elections on April 11 merely to mislead the public,” alleged Shailendra Gupta, BJP’s Solan city president. He said the project reflected a misuse of public funds.

Gupta further alleged that the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) had failed to ensure adequate water supply to the city and that residents continued to face shortages throughout the year.

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When contacted, Sanjeev Soni, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Solan, said the tank had been constructed as a deposit work of the Municipal Corporation, which provided the funds under the Centre’s grant.

“During the peak summer season, the available water is insufficient even to fill the three existing storage tanks, which have a combined capacity of over 1.72 crore litres. Even if connected, this tank cannot be filled during the summer months,” he said.

Notably, the new tank was constructed to replace older reservoirs that had developed leakage problems, affecting houses located nearby.

Assuring that the tank would be connected to the existing pipeline network, Soni said work on laying new pipelines across the city was also in progress.

The town’s main reservoirs, located atop Jawahar Park and on Tank Road, were built decades ago, before modern waterproofing techniques became available. Over time, the concrete structures have developed extensive cracks. Despite periodic repairs, they continue to deteriorate, resulting in significant water loss.

Residents living near these reservoirs are bearing the brunt of the problem. At Jawahar Park, continuous leakage has led to the formation of a water pool, which residents often use when regular supply is disrupted.

The situation at Tank Road is more serious, with water seeping from the reservoir posing a threat to houses located below. Last year, the Municipal Corporation undertook repair works, including the installation of geotextile lining, to address the persistent leakage.