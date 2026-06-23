DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two months after inauguration Rs 1-crore water tank lies unused in Solan

Two months after inauguration Rs 1-crore water tank lies unused in Solan

The tank has failed to serve its intended purpose due to the lack of connectivity, effectively turning it into a white elephant

article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The water tank with a storage capacity of 11.35 lakh litres was inaugurated by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil in Solan.
Advertisement

More than two months after an 11.35-lakh-litre water storage tank was inaugurated in Solan city, the facility remains non-functional as its outlet has not been connected to the main distribution pipeline.

Advertisement

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhani Ram Shandil had inaugurated the tank on April 11 with much fanfare, claiming that the additional storage capacity would help end the city’s recurring water shortage.

Advertisement

Constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 1 crore, the tank has failed to serve its intended purpose due to the lack of connectivity, effectively turning it into a white elephant.

Advertisement

“The tank, built using a Central Government grant, was inaugurated just before the Municipal Corporation elections on April 11 merely to mislead the public,” alleged Shailendra Gupta, BJP’s Solan city president. He said the project reflected a misuse of public funds.

Gupta further alleged that the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) had failed to ensure adequate water supply to the city and that residents continued to face shortages throughout the year.

Advertisement

When contacted, Sanjeev Soni, Superintending Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Solan, said the tank had been constructed as a deposit work of the Municipal Corporation, which provided the funds under the Centre’s grant.

“During the peak summer season, the available water is insufficient even to fill the three existing storage tanks, which have a combined capacity of over 1.72 crore litres. Even if connected, this tank cannot be filled during the summer months,” he said.

Notably, the new tank was constructed to replace older reservoirs that had developed leakage problems, affecting houses located nearby.

Assuring that the tank would be connected to the existing pipeline network, Soni said work on laying new pipelines across the city was also in progress.

The town’s main reservoirs, located atop Jawahar Park and on Tank Road, were built decades ago, before modern waterproofing techniques became available. Over time, the concrete structures have developed extensive cracks. Despite periodic repairs, they continue to deteriorate, resulting in significant water loss.

Residents living near these reservoirs are bearing the brunt of the problem. At Jawahar Park, continuous leakage has led to the formation of a water pool, which residents often use when regular supply is disrupted.

The situation at Tank Road is more serious, with water seeping from the reservoir posing a threat to houses located below. Last year, the Municipal Corporation undertook repair works, including the installation of geotextile lining, to address the persistent leakage.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts