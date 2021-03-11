Two more arrested in Himachal constable exam question paper leak case

This has taken the number of those held from Solan to 20

Two more arrested in Himachal constable exam question paper leak case

Photo for representational purpose only.

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 22

The police arrested two more persons, an agent and a participant of the 3.37-minute chat that had gone viral on April 12 in which conversation regarding the sale and purchase of the paper was made.

This has taken the number of those arrested from Solan to 20 in the case. They are Virender Kumar (29) of Simlta village in Arki and Dev Raj alias Pinku (27) of Patta village in Arki.

The police were on the lookout for Virender as his name had cropped up during interrogation of seven candidates arrested from Arki. He had collected Rs 21 lakh from the seven candidates. A part of payment was made online and remaining in cash, said SP Virender Sharma.

Pinku was involved in a chat in which conversation pertaining to exchange of cash for securing the question paper for the constable exam paper had been made. They had surrendered before the Arki police last night.

As many as 20 persons have been arrested so far which comprise 17 candidates, including a girl, a father of a candidate and two agents. The scale of the scam appears to be getting bigger with each passing day and Rs 50 lakh was collected from the candidates arrested by the police.

The probe has, however, failed to pinpoint the kingpin as only district-level agents have been arrested. An agent Raunak, arrested from Panipat, had revealed that he was an employee of a hotel owner whose friend had access to the leaked question paper.

The hotel was used to tutor candidates on March 26, a day before the written exam. The other agents also pointed to middlemen operating in Mandi and Bilaspur. The probe also points to the fact that these agents were involved in paper leaks in Haryana.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Delhi

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

2
Punjab

Hoshiarpur: Six-year-old boy rescued from borewell dies

3
Punjab

Farmers can change governments, says Telangana CM KC Rao; joins hands with Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to challenge BJP

4
Punjab

6-year-old boy falls into 100-foot-deep borewell in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

5
Patiala

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

6
Nation

Professor arrested for emails criticising Assam Government, Chief Minister

7
Nation

Dominica drops 'illegal entry' charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

8
Nation

Ajay Devgn-like car stunt lands Noida man in jail: 2 SUVs impounded

9
Sports

Umran always has self belief that he will make it big one day: Father Abdul Rashid

10
Nation

Quad Summit opportunity to review progress of grouping's initiatives: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India
Trending

'It's not Europe but clean & green Shimla': Former diplomat shares picture of India

Expect light rain for two days
Chandigarh

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice
Haryana

Karnal institute scientists increase shelf life of sugarcane juice

Tourism industry stakeholders design city tour
Himachal

Tourism industry stakeholders design Shimla city tour

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose
Himachal

Seepage water in tunnels to be used for drinking purpose in Himachal

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

Top News

Thundershower, rain lash north India; causes power blackouts, flights chaos

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

Security beefed up in Varanasi ahead of Gyanvapi case hearing in district court

PM Modi arrives in Japan on two-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

PM Modi arrives in Japan on 2-day visit to attend Quad summit, bilateral meetings

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper

Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

Government-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes

FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...

Cities

View All

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Need to replace old, worn-out equipment in hospitals

Asst profs, librarians' front takes out protest march

Hit-and-run: Three killed in separate road mishaps

SGPC commemorates martyrs of Gurdwara Sri Paonta Sahib saka

Lockdown: Ek Prem Kahani staged at Punjab Natshala

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered

Parking row turns ugly, MC worker murdered at Mani Majra

Expect light rain for two days in Chandigarh

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

Khuda Lahora villagers up in arms

Chandigarh reports 13 fresh Covid cases

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Delhi champions in tae kwon do tournament at Dalhousie

Body of Delhi tourist found in Parbati river in Himachal after 15 days

Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees

Only preference in job, no mandatory employment for 1984 riot victims: Delhi High Court

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

No end to crime: Another firing case reported in Jalandhar West

19-yr-old youth, brother-in-law drown in Beas

Car falls off flyover, one dies, 4 injured

Excessive nitrate in fodder kills four buffaloes in Nawanshahr

Eyeing greener pastures, youth falling prey to scams

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

IEDs were meant for targeting trains, public places: Ludhiana blast accused

Two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana tourist drowns in Yamuna at Paonta Sahib

Deadline approaching, work on international airport at Halwara expedited

Raw material, goods worth lakhs destroyed in cloth factory blaze in Ludhiana

Woman employee of gurdwara killed

Woman employee of Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, Patiala, killed

UGC scholarship scam: Punjabi University may consider probe by central agency

Midwifery training institute in Patiala to stem C-sections