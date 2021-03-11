Two more arrested in Himachal constable exam question paper leak case

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 22

The police arrested two more persons, an agent and a participant of the 3.37-minute chat that had gone viral on April 12 in which conversation regarding the sale and purchase of the paper was made.

This has taken the number of those arrested from Solan to 20 in the case. They are Virender Kumar (29) of Simlta village in Arki and Dev Raj alias Pinku (27) of Patta village in Arki.

The police were on the lookout for Virender as his name had cropped up during interrogation of seven candidates arrested from Arki. He had collected Rs 21 lakh from the seven candidates. A part of payment was made online and remaining in cash, said SP Virender Sharma.

Pinku was involved in a chat in which conversation pertaining to exchange of cash for securing the question paper for the constable exam paper had been made. They had surrendered before the Arki police last night.

As many as 20 persons have been arrested so far which comprise 17 candidates, including a girl, a father of a candidate and two agents. The scale of the scam appears to be getting bigger with each passing day and Rs 50 lakh was collected from the candidates arrested by the police.

The probe has, however, failed to pinpoint the kingpin as only district-level agents have been arrested. An agent Raunak, arrested from Panipat, had revealed that he was an employee of a hotel owner whose friend had access to the leaked question paper.

The hotel was used to tutor candidates on March 26, a day before the written exam. The other agents also pointed to middlemen operating in Mandi and Bilaspur. The probe also points to the fact that these agents were involved in paper leaks in Haryana.