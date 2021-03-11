Constable recruitment examination: Two more held in Jawali, Shahpur

Shimla, May 9
Two more persons were arrested in connection with the leak of written paper in constable recruitment examination today.
The two accused arrested are Balwinder (32), a resident of Kuthera village in Jawali and Abhishek (27), a resident of 39 Miles village in Shahpur, taking the total number of persons arrested in the case to 15.
Both accused were produced in the court and sent to police custody till May 13. The Kangra police had registered a case under section 420 against unidentified persons after the paper leak.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...