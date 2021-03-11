Constable recruitment examination: Two more held in Jawali, Shahpur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

Two more persons were arrested in connection with the leak of written paper in constable recruitment examination today.

The two accused arrested are Balwinder (32), a resident of Kuthera village in Jawali and Abhishek (27), a resident of 39 Miles village in Shahpur, taking the total number of persons arrested in the case to 15.

Both accused were produced in the court and sent to police custody till May 13. The Kangra police had registered a case under section 420 against unidentified persons after the paper leak.