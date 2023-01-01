Two more held in paper leak case

Hamirpur, December 31
The special investigation team (SIT) of the State
Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau today arrested two more persons allegedly involved in the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case.
These include the elder son of the accused woman officer of the HPSSC and the brother of the tout arrested earlier. The total number of arrests in the HPSSC paper leak scam has reached eight, including six nabbed on December 23.
Meanwhile, four accused were produced before the district court today and have been sent to police remand till January 2. It is learnt that the son of the woman officer had cleared the HPSSC exam recently with a position in the merit list of the selected candidates. The four other accused are already on judicial remand till January 10.
The SIT had raided two premises last evening and gathered more inputs in the case. It is also learnt that the SIT questioned the HPSSC secretary, an HAS officer, in connection with the paper leak case.
It is pertinent to mention that the HPSSC secretary is the main custodian of all secret documents, including papers printed for various competitive exams conducted by the commission.
It is also learnt that the arrested woman officer was taken for a medical check-up following some health issues and was given medicine before sending her back to police custody.
Bureau ASP Renu Sharma confirmed that two more persons had been arrested in the HPSSC paper leak case. “The HPSSC secretary is also being questioned by the SIT,” Sharma said.
