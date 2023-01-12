Two motorcycles stolen in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Chamba, January 11

Unidentified persons have stolen two vehicles parked on the Chamba-Panela road at Kakiyan village here.

The motorcycles belonged to Mrinal Mehta and Anil Bhardwaj, both residents of the village. The matter was reported to the police by Padma Shri Dr Vijay Sharma, who is neighbour of Bhardwaj.

