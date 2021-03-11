Two new cases in Himachal

Shimla, May 23
Two Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 285,012. However, there was no death. The number of active cases declined to 58. One case each was recorded in Kangra and Una.—TNS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi joins launch of 13-nation pact for economic resilience in Indo-Pacific
India committed to working for an inclusive & flexible IPEF,...
Modi-led Inter-State Council reconstituted
PM to lead International Yoga Day celebrations
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das hints at another interest rate hike
Prolonged heatwave may hit growth: Moody’s