Two paragliding sites to be developed in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 5

Two paragliding sites will be developed in Nirwana and Majheen areas of Kangra district.

These two sites will be in addition to the existing sites at Bir-Billing and Indrunag area of Dharamsala city in the district, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal after chairing a meeting of the district paragliding regulation committee.

Facilities announced for Bir-Billing A paragliding school will become operational at Bir within a month

Bir within a month A control room will be set up near the paragliding take-off site at Billing

An ambulance will be stationed near the take-off point

A plastic waste processing plant will be set up at Bir to tackle the growing problem of solid waste

Facilities such as washrooms would be created at the Billing take-off site, said Kangra DC

He said that officials concerned had been directed to expedite land acquisition at take-off and landing sites at the famous Bir-Billing paragliding spot. The Department of Tourism that regulates the Bir-Billing paragliding site had expressed concern over construction of buildings at the landing site at Bir. The proposal for land acquisition near the landing site at Bir has been lingering for a long time.

Those associated with paragliding activities have expressed concern that if the land around the landing site is not acquired, the mushrooming of buildings on private land may make the area unsafe for paragliders.

Jindal said that a paragliding school would become operational at Bir within a month and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu would inaugurate it. He added that a decision had been taken to set a control room near the paragliding take-off site at Billing.

He said officials had also been directed to expedite the process of registration of paragliding equipment. As many as 14 paragliding associations and 346 pilots are registered in Kangra district.