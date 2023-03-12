Two passenger trains from Una cancelled

PTI

Una, March 11

Two passenger trains running from Una to Ambala and Saharanpur have been cancelled till April 27 in view of the ongoing construction and electrification work on the railway track between the Nangal Dam and Bharatgarh.

Station Superintendent, Una, RK Jaswal said that the construction and electrification work on the railway track was going on in the Nangal Dam to Bharatgarh section, due to which both trains were cancelled.

The cancelled trains are (04593/04594) running daily between Amb and Andaura and Ambala Cantonment and (04501/04502) running daily between Una and Saharanpur MEMU trains.