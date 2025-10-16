Two peddlers held with 3,120 intoxicating pills

Paonta Sahib police seized a consignment of 3,120 intoxicating capsules and arrested two interstate smugglers.
According to information provided by the police, the operation was carried out late last night after they received a reliable tip-off about a large consignment of narcotics being supplied in the Surajpur area of Paonta Sahib. A trap was laid and during the operation, two suspects were apprehended with the pills. They have been identified as 28-year-old Sunny Saini and 39-year-old Ashok, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.
The police have registered a case against the duo under the NDPS Act. Both accused have been taken into custody for further investigation.
