Himachal Pradesh / Two peddlers held with 3,120 intoxicating pills

Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 16, 2025 IST
representational picture
Paonta Sahib police seized a consignment of 3,120 intoxicating capsules and arrested two interstate smugglers.

According to information provided by the police, the operation was carried out late last night after they received a reliable tip-off about a large consignment of narcotics being supplied in the Surajpur area of Paonta Sahib. A trap was laid and during the operation, two suspects were apprehended with the pills. They have been identified as 28-year-old Sunny Saini and 39-year-old Ashok, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The police have registered a case against the duo under the NDPS Act. Both accused have been taken into custody for further investigation.

