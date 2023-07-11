Two pillars exposed, inter-state Chakki bridge shut for light vehicles

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, July 10

The inter-state Chakki road bridge on the Pathankot-Mandi national highway-154 has been closed for traffic at Kandwal in Nurpur. The district administrations of Kangra and Pathankot took the decision on the recommendation of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The bridge was closed for heavy vehicles in September last year but it had now been indefinitely closed for even light vehicles. The traffic is being diverted via the Kandwal-Bhadroya-Pathankot link road.

Kangra District Magistrate Nipun Jindal issued orders under Section 34 of the Disaster Management Act 2005 to close the bridge for all types of vehicles barring those engaged by the NHAI and the district administration for the maintenance of the bridge.

Jindal said that due to incessant rains for the past few days, the water level in the Chakki rivulet had increased tremendously. The protection wall around two pillars of the bridge had washed away in flash floods a few days ago, exposing them to damage. He added that on the recommendation of the Project Director, NHAI, Palampur, the bridge was closed for vehicular movement and the SP and the SDM, Nurpur, were directed to ensure the compliance of the orders.

The protection wall built around the pillars 1 and 2 of the bridge six months ago was washed away in flash floods on Thursday last. The NHAI informed the Kangra and Pathankot district administrations about the washing away of the protection wall raised around the two exposed pillars.

Meanwhile, keeping in view of the continuous rainfall in the district, the District Magistrate also issued instructions to cancel the approved leave of sub-divisional officials, tehsildars and naib tehsildars in the district for relief and rehabilitation efforts.