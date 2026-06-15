Two Ropar youth arrested with 10.29 gm heroin in Una

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) of the Una police last night arrested two youth belonging to Ropar district in Punjab after recovering 10.29 grams of heroin from their possession. The team had set up a picket near the Shiv temple in Bhatoli village.

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Two youth, who came on a motorcycle, were stopped by the police party for checking and the contraband was recovered from their possession. Motorcycle driver Rahul Kumar, a resident of Nangal township and pillion rider Abhishek, a resident of Dabeta in Nangal tehsil, both in Ropar district, were arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, stated Una Superintendent of Police Sachin Hiremath in statement here today.

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