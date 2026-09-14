Two siblings die from snakebite in Mandi district

A tragic incident sent shockwaves through the Kotli area of Mandi district as two young siblings died after being bitten by a snake while they were asleep in their home at Sehli village. The deceased have been identified as nine-year-old Kavya and six-year-old Naksh, children of Mahender Kumar and residents of Sehli village in Kotli.

According to the family, the incident occurred late on Friday night after the children went to sleep in their room. Their parents, Mahender Kumar and Jaywanti, were sleeping on the floor, while the two children were sleeping on a bed. At around 2.30 am, Kavya complained of severe stomach pain and began crying. A while later, Naksh also complained of stomach pain. Initially, the family suspected that the children were suffering from indigestion and tried to provide them relief using a hot-water bag. However, their condition deteriorated rapidly.

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About half an hour later, both children began vomiting and were in severe distress. It was during this time that the family noticed a large black snake crawling behind the door of the room. The sight of the snake alerted the family to the possibility that the children had been bitten. The family immediately removed the snake from the room and rushed the children to the Zonal Hospital in Mandi. Considering their critical condition, they were subsequently referred to Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital at Nerchowk. Both children were declared dead at the hospital.

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The deaths have left the family devastated and plunged the Sehli locality into mourning. The incident comes amid a spike in snakebite cases in Mandi district. At least 15 cases of snakebite have been reported recently, with three people in Mandi district losing their lives after being bitten.