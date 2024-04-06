Two-storey house gutted in Rajgarh

Nahan, April 5
A two-storey wooden house was gutted along with cash, jewellery and goods worth lakhs of rupees when a fire broke out at Laharab village in Rajgarh’s Tikkar Panchayat late Thursday night.
Though no casualties were reported, the blaze gutted nearly Rs 1 lakh cash, jewellery and household items.
According to house owner Satendra, the fire started from the upper floor of the house while the family members were asleep on the ground floor.
Noticing smoke in their rooms, they escaped unharmed. Despite efforts by villagers to douse the flames, the house was gutted and nothing could be salvaged.
The local administration has provided immediate assistance of Rs 25,000 to the affected family.
The cause of the fire was yet to be determined and a probe was underway.
