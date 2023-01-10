Two-storey wooden house burnt to ashes at Bharmour in Chamba district

Bharmour, January 9
A two-storey house was burnt to ashes when a fire broke out in its upper floor at Bharmour in Chamba district last night.
A team of the Fire Department from the Kharamukh fire substation, police and other officials reached the spot as soon as they received information about the fire.
However, the wooden house could not be saved and the fire was brought under control around 1 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.
Officials said the administration gave an amount of Rs 15,000 as an immediate relief to the family.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...