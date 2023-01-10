Two-storey wooden house burnt to ashes at Bharmour in Chamba district

Our Correspondent

Bharmour, January 9

A two-storey house was burnt to ashes when a fire broke out in its upper floor at Bharmour in Chamba district last night.

A team of the Fire Department from the Kharamukh fire substation, police and other officials reached the spot as soon as they received information about the fire.

However, the wooden house could not be saved and the fire was brought under control around 1 am. The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

Officials said the administration gave an amount of Rs 15,000 as an immediate relief to the family.

#chamba