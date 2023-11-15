Two-storey wooden house gutted

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 14

A two-storey house, made of forest wood, was reduced to ashes due to a fire incident at Margalu village of Gram Panchayat Bhadvahan today.

The village falls under Padhar sub-division of Mandi district. At the time of the incident, the family had gone to attend a function away from the village.

Gram Panchayat Pradhan Jitender Kumar said the household articles of two families kept inside their house was burnt. Due to lack of road facility, the fire department vehicle could not reach the spot to extinguish the fire. The villagers tried their best to control the fire, but in vain.

“Soon after the fire incident, the affected families were informed. The family of Sumpati Devi, wife of late Guddu Ram, alongwith Chuni Lal, son of Bhup Singh, were rendered homeless,” he added. He said as the house was made of forest wood, it caught fire rapidly. The flames that engulfed the house were so intense that the items kept inside the house could not be saved despite best efforts.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Padhar was informed about the incident. He said the cause of the fire was not known as yet. No loss of life was reported.

