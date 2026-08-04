DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Two test positive for scrub typhus at Shimla’s IGMC

Two test positive for scrub typhus at Shimla’s IGMC

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:43 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla. File photo
Advertisement

Two persons tested positive for scrub typhus at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla on Monday. A total of nine samples were tested and only two of these turned out to be positive. A total of 38 samples have been tested at the hospital till date. Three persons have tested positive for the disease so far.

Advertisement

Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMC, said that timely diagnosis and treatment could effectively cure the disease. He added that if someone developed fever, headache or body aches, especially after visiting fields, bushes or a forest area, he must seek medical attention and undergo tests at the nearest health facility.

Advertisement

Most of the scrub typhus cases are reported in the June-October period. Mostly, people contract this disease while working in fields. The disease is caused by a mite, normally present in the grass.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts