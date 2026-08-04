Two test positive for scrub typhus at Shimla’s IGMC

Two persons tested positive for scrub typhus at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital in Shimla on Monday. A total of nine samples were tested and only two of these turned out to be positive. A total of 38 samples have been tested at the hospital till date. Three persons have tested positive for the disease so far.

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Dr Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent, IGMC, said that timely diagnosis and treatment could effectively cure the disease. He added that if someone developed fever, headache or body aches, especially after visiting fields, bushes or a forest area, he must seek medical attention and undergo tests at the nearest health facility.

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Most of the scrub typhus cases are reported in the June-October period. Mostly, people contract this disease while working in fields. The disease is caused by a mite, normally present in the grass.