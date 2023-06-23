Two tourists die of high-altitude illness in Lahaul

Mandi, June 22
Two tourists died due to high-altitude sickness in Lahaul and Spiti district last night. According to the police, a person was riding a motorcycle and travelling from the Leh side towards Lahaul with another person riding pillion. The bike rider’s health deteriorated near Pangi on the Manali-Leh highway. He was rushed to the nearby Army Hospital at Sarchu but he could not survive. The deceased has been identified as Aditya (32), a native of Fatehabad in Haryana.
Another youth along with his family was staying at a camping site. His health condition deteriorated during night and he was taken to a nearby hospital at Keylong. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. He has been identified as Kabala Singh (48), a native of Jammu and Kashmir.
