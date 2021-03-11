Two tourists washed away in Parbati

Kullu, May 7
Two tourists, including a girl, were washed away in the Parbati river near the Choj bridge at Kasol in the Parbati valley of the district today.
According to information, Sourav Chauhan (22) and Nainam Hangsing (25), both employees of a private company in Gurugram, had come to Kasol on Thursday along with a few colleagues. The duo was clicking selfies on a rock in the river when they slipped and were washed away, one of them while trying to rescue the other.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said that both tourists were washed away and were untraceable. He added that a search operation was underway with the assistance of local rescue teams.
Many tourists had lost their lives in the Parbati and the Beas in the district as they wandered dangerously close to the rivers. The district administration and the police have installed warning boards at various places along the rivers, but many a time tourists ignore them, leading to fatal mishaps. Fencing has also been done on many vulnerable spots but tourists go close to the rivers, unmindful of the risk.
Experts say that such incidents could be checked by channelling the Beas. The plan for channelling the Beas from Manali to Aut is hanging fire for the past many decades. Local people have raised the matter with the state government many times but no meaningful initiative has been taken.
