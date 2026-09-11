Two tunnels to ease traffic on Mandi-Kullu highway

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive a major connectivity boost with two important road tunnels at Diyod and Hanogi on the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway scheduled to open to traffic on September 11.

The opening of the tunnels is expected to ease congestion and improve the movement of vehicles on the Pandoh-Takoli section of National Highway-3, a key route connecting Mandi with Kullu-Manali and further towards Leh-Ladakh.

Advertisement

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced the development through his official social media handle on X, describing the opening as a significant step towards providing safer, faster and more reliable connectivity in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

The 2.8-km Diyod Tunnel (T4-01) and the 650-metre Hanogi Tunnel (T4-02) are expected to eliminate two major bottlenecks along the highway. The tunnels will provide an alternative to stretches that have frequently experienced traffic congestion, particularly during the peak tourist season.

According to the statement, the development will reduce the affected road stretch from around 6 km to 3.5 km and is expected to provide substantial relief from prolonged traffic jams near Jogni Mata Mandir, Diyod and Hanogi. During periods of heavy tourist traffic, commuters on these stretches can reportedly face delays of one to two hours or even longer.

Advertisement

The tunnels form part of the Rs 4,465.94-crore four-laning project covering the end of Pandoh Bypass-Takoli section. The 18.908-km corridor is being developed under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), as part of efforts to strengthen highway infrastructure and improve travel efficiency in the region.

The upgraded corridor is also expected to significantly reduce travel time between Mandi and Kullu under normal traffic conditions. According to the minister’s statement, the journey, which currently takes around two hours, is expected to come down to approximately 60 minutes once traffic flow improves along the corridor.

The Pandoh-Takoli route is particularly important for tourism, local residents, commercial transport and the movement of essential goods between Mandi, Kullu-Manali and destinations towards the higher Himalayan region. The opening of the two tunnels is therefore expected to improve the reliability and safety of travel on the strategically important highway.

The Union Minister said the Centre remained committed to developing safer, faster and more dependable road connectivity in Himachal Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest infrastructure development is expected to provide relief to motorists and tourists while strengthening the road network serving one of Himachal Pradesh’s busiest and most strategically important travel corridors.