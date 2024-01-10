Two Una residents held with opium at Pandoga

Una, January 9
A police team from the Kangra Anti Narcotics Task Force apprehended two residents of Una district for possessing opium last night. According to a press release by Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur, acting on the basis of a tip off, a police party set up a picket at Pandoga on the Una-Bankhandi road.
During search, the police seized 619 grams of opium from the possession of Karan Saini, a resident of Bhadsali village, and Niranjan Singh, a resident of Panjawar village, both in Haroli subdivision of Una district. A case under Sections 18 and 29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Pandoga police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home
India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister
Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina
Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study