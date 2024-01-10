Two Una residents held with opium at Pandoga

Our Correspondent

Una, January 9

A police team from the Kangra Anti Narcotics Task Force apprehended two residents of Una district for possessing opium last night. According to a press release by Una SP Arijit Sen Thakur, acting on the basis of a tip off, a police party set up a picket at Pandoga on the Una-Bankhandi road.

During search, the police seized 619 grams of opium from the possession of Karan Saini, a resident of Bhadsali village, and Niranjan Singh, a resident of Panjawar village, both in Haroli subdivision of Una district. A case under Sections 18 and 29-61-85 of the NDPS Act has been registered at the Pandoga police station.

#Kangra #Una