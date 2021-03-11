Two feared washed away as temporary footbridge on Solang nullah collapses near Manali

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, August 15

Two persons were washed away as a temporary footbridge over the Solang Nullah to Solang village collapsed near Manali on Monday. The bridge was constructed by the villagers.

The rivulet was in spate and suddenly the bridge gave way and two persons crossing it were washed away. Eyewitnesses said two other persons had a narrow escape.

Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said Krishan Kumar (13) of Goshal village and Rahul (14) of Haripur village were washed away. He added that they were coming from Solang village to Manali with a deity.

A police team and Manali SDM launched a search operation immediately. However, the missing persons have not been traced so far.

The work for a concrete bridge over Solang Nullah has been progressing at a snail’s pace for the past 7 years.

The then CM had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in May 2015. The authorities of the PWD said the construction work was delayed by the contractor and a penalty had been imposed. However, delay in its construction had increased the hardships of the residents of Solang village.