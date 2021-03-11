Two feared washed away as temporary footbridge on Solang nullah collapses near Manali

Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, August 15
Two persons were washed away as a temporary footbridge over the Solang Nullah to Solang village collapsed near Manali on Monday. The bridge was constructed by the villagers.
The rivulet was in spate and suddenly the bridge gave way and two persons crossing it were washed away. Eyewitnesses said two other persons had a narrow escape.
Kullu SP Gurdev Sharma said Krishan Kumar (13) of Goshal village and Rahul (14) of Haripur village were washed away. He added that they were coming from Solang village to Manali with a deity.
A police team and Manali SDM launched a search operation immediately. However, the missing persons have not been traced so far.
The work for a concrete bridge over Solang Nullah has been progressing at a snail’s pace for the past 7 years.
The then CM had laid the foundation stone of the bridge in May 2015. The authorities of the PWD said the construction work was delayed by the contractor and a penalty had been imposed. However, delay in its construction had increased the hardships of the residents of Solang village.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nitish Kumar cabinet expansion on Tuesday; nearly 30 ministers to be inducted
Congress’ state in-charge says the party is tipped to get th...
‘Shed colonial traces, take pride in roots’: PM Modi calls for a developed India by 2047
Launches attack against nepotism and graft; seeks collective...
Self-obsessed government hell-bent on trivialising sacrifices of freedom fighters: Sonia Gandhi
Says Congress will oppose attempts to put leaders like Gandh...
Jawan's body found 38 years after he went missing in Siachen; disc bearing Army number helps in identification
Chandrashekhar Harbola was part of a 20-member troop that wa...
Cop, civilian injured in two grenade attacks in Kashmir on Independence Day
One attack occurred at a minority habitation in Chadoora in ...