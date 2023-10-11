Two-year RI for 'obscene acts' with minor

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 10

Deepali Gambhir, Judicial Magistrate, 1st Class, Jawali, today convicted Sunil Kumar, alias Raju (29), of Jawali in Kangra district of committing obscene acts with a five-year-old girl and sentenced him to two years’ rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

The Assistant District Attorney, Jawali, who represented the government, said that the Jawali police had reported the case in 2011 before the enforcement of the POCSO Act in the country. An FIR under Section 354 of the IPC was registered at Jawali police station.

