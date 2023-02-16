Two years on, Palampur residents suffer as civic body fails to install streetlights

Our Correspondent

Palampur, February 15

The Palampur Municipal Corporation came into existence in December 2020. Even after two years of its formation, it has failed to install streetlights in many localities, resulting in inconvenience to the public. Ironically, streetlights in several wards and local markets went out of order soon after installation and are lying non-functional now.

The SSB Chowk-Neugal Park road, internal areas of Rajpur and Bindravan, Ghuggar Nala Road, upper area of Lohana, Choki Road, all thickly populated areas of the Municipal Corporation, plunge into darkness as night sets in. These areas have markets and offices where a large number of women work, who feel insecure while returning home.

The MC House had authorised municipal councillors in 2021 to ensure installation of lights in their respective areas. The streetlights were installed in some areas, but these failed to yield desired results as a large number of these went out of order. The councillors and MC Commissioner were at loggerheads on the issue and alleged that the contractor installed poor quality of lights.

Municipal Corporation Joint Commissioner Shivdev Saini says as many as 2,200 solar lights had been installed in different parts of the city till September last year. However, many areas are still without streetlights.

Saini says he is receiving public complaints, but the MC cannot take up the installation work without the approval of the House. As soon as the House passes a resolution to this effect the installation work of streetlights will be taken up, he said.

Locals say the civic body should complete the installation of streetlights at the earliest. The installation should be done on merit and thickly populated areas and roads used by morning walkers should get priority.

No. of lights lying non-functional