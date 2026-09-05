Two youths held for assaulting liquor shop salesman in Solan

Two youths have been arrested for assaulting and seriously injuring a salesman of a liquor shop on the Mall Road in Solan after an altercation with him around 9:50 pm on Thursday. Virendra Thakur, another salesman at the liquor shop, lodged a complaint at the Sadar police station stating that at 09:50 pm on September 3, Pankaj Chinta (22) and Abhishek (23), both residents of Haripurdhar, assaulted salesman Pankaj Kumar Sharma, a Kangra resident, at the Anand Complex on the Mall Road, Solan. One of the accused Chinta struck salesman Pankaj on the head three or four times with a shovel, causing severe injuries. The police immediately registered an FIR.

The seriously injured salesman was referred to the PGI, Chandigarh, after receiving preliminary treatment at the Regional Hospital. The police conducted a thorough inspection of the crime scene and also roped in an forensic science expert. Both accused were identified and arrested on Friday. They were produced before a court, which remanded them in police custody.

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The preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had an altercation with the liquor shop salesman over some issue, leading to a physical assault.