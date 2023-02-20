Two youths killed in Kullu road accident

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 19

Two youths were killed today in a road accident after the car in which they were travelling fell down a gorge at Khogwa near Nitthar in Anni subdivision of the district.

The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Thakur (17) of Shamoh village and Jitend Kumar (23) of Sarahar in Nirmand.

SP Sakshi Verma said the duo fell about 350 metres down the gorge and died on the spot. She said further probe was underway.