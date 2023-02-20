Two youths killed in Kullu road accident

Kullu, February 19
Two youths were killed today in a road accident after the car in which they were travelling fell down a gorge at Khogwa near Nitthar in Anni subdivision of the district.
The deceased have been identified as Nikhil Thakur (17) of Shamoh village and Jitend Kumar (23) of Sarahar in Nirmand.
SP Sakshi Verma said the duo fell about 350 metres down the gorge and died on the spot. She said further probe was underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Opposition unity for 2024 polls on agenda at AICC meet
Only a strong Congress can lead anti-BJP front: Jairam Rames...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
Madhya Pradesh approves new excise policy; discourages liquor consumption
Under new policy, 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached t...