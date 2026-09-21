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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Tyndale Biscoe, Mallinson Society and St Thomas’ School host cultural fest

Tyndale Biscoe, Mallinson Society and St Thomas’ School host cultural fest

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:57 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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St Thomas School students performing during a cultural event.
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The Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson Society, in collaboration with St Thomas’ School, Shimla, hosted ‘KAASHHIM: An Amalgamation of Folk Cultures’ under the theme ‘A Journey from the Valleys to the Himalayas’, showcasing the diverse cultural traditions of the region and highlighting the importance of preserving and passing on this rich legacy to future generations.

Around 30 students from St Thomas’ School participated in the programme and were accompanied by five teachers.

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During the programme, the students, through their performances, beautifully reflected the theme and took the audience on a memorable journey from the valleys of Kashmir towards the majestic Himalayas. A vibrant welcome dance and a melodious medley of Himachali and Kashmiri folk songs were among the major highlights of the programme. ‘Himshir’, a unique cultural amalgamation of Kashmiri and Himachali folk dances, was followed by a grand finale featuring Rouf and Himachal Nati from both cultures.

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Adding further charm and excitement to the evening, renowned Kashmiri singer Owais Pandit performed during the programme, mesmerising the audience.

Sujit Kumar, IGP, Kashmir, was the chief guest on the occasion and appreciated the splendid performances presented by the children. In his words of encouragement, he lauded the efforts of the students, teachers and organisers for putting together such a meaningful cultural programme. He also appreciated the enthusiasm, confidence and talent displayed by the young performers.

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The Guest of Honour, Rt Revd Manoj Charan, Bishop, Diocese of Amritsar, and Chairman, TBMS Society, also addressed the gathering and shared words of encouragement. Speaking about the significance of the amalgamation of cultures, he emphasised the importance of respecting, celebrating and preserving diverse cultural traditions.

Sharon Nanda, Principal, St Thomas’ School, presented the vote of thanks.

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