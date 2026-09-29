DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Type-2 diabetes major public health concern, early diagnosis & timely treatment important

Type-2 diabetes major public health concern, early diagnosis & timely treatment important

article_Author
Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doctors during the EMPOWER Continuing Medical Education programme on diabetes organised by the IMA, Dharamsala.
Advertisement

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, organised ‘EMPOWER’, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on diabetes mellitus, bringing together doctors and medical experts to discuss advances in the prevention, treatment and management of the disease. IMA-Dharamsala president Dr Atul Gupta welcomed the faculty members, session chairpersons and delegates while emphasising the importance of continuous medical education and evidence-based practices in improving patient care.

Dr Gupta said that Type-2 diabetes had emerged as a major public health concern and stressed the importance of early diagnosis, timely treatment, healthy dietary practices and regular physical activity. He added that uncontrolled diabetes could affect heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves while regular monitoring, appropriate medication and lifestyle modifications could help reduce complications.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the EMPOWER Cascade initiative, under which the doctors participating in the CME programme were encouraged to share updated medical knowledge and practical approaches with other healthcare professionals.

Advertisement

The programme featured expert sessions by Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of the Department of Medicine, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; Dr Anurag Sharma, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Paras Hospital, Panchkula; and Dr Vinay Dogra, Department of Endocrinology, Dr RPGMC, Tanda. Dr Vivek Sood, Dr Sujeet Raina, Dr Vinod Mahajan, Dr Nitin, Dr Amit Verma and Dr Sandhu served as session chairpersons and guided the academic discussions.

Dr Dheeraj Kapoor moderated a panel discussion on diabetes-related complications, including hypertension, kidney disease and heart failure. The discussion focused on the importance of early detection, regular follow-up and coordinated management to minimise the risk of serious complications.

Advertisement

The scientific sessions provided the doctors with an opportunity to discuss newer treatment options, practical approaches to diabetes management and strategies for improving patient outcomes.

Dr Atul Gupta thanked the faculty members, session chairpersons, delegates and the organising team for their contributions to the successful conduct of the programme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts