Type-2 diabetes major public health concern, early diagnosis & timely treatment important

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Dharamsala, organised ‘EMPOWER’, a Continuing Medical Education (CME) programme on diabetes mellitus, bringing together doctors and medical experts to discuss advances in the prevention, treatment and management of the disease. IMA-Dharamsala president Dr Atul Gupta welcomed the faculty members, session chairpersons and delegates while emphasising the importance of continuous medical education and evidence-based practices in improving patient care.

Dr Gupta said that Type-2 diabetes had emerged as a major public health concern and stressed the importance of early diagnosis, timely treatment, healthy dietary practices and regular physical activity. He added that uncontrolled diabetes could affect heart, kidneys, eyes and nerves while regular monitoring, appropriate medication and lifestyle modifications could help reduce complications.

Advertisement

He also highlighted the EMPOWER Cascade initiative, under which the doctors participating in the CME programme were encouraged to share updated medical knowledge and practical approaches with other healthcare professionals.

Advertisement

The programme featured expert sessions by Dr Dheeraj Kapoor, Head of the Department of Medicine, Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda; Dr Anurag Sharma, Chairman, Cardiac Sciences, Paras Hospital, Panchkula; and Dr Vinay Dogra, Department of Endocrinology, Dr RPGMC, Tanda. Dr Vivek Sood, Dr Sujeet Raina, Dr Vinod Mahajan, Dr Nitin, Dr Amit Verma and Dr Sandhu served as session chairpersons and guided the academic discussions.

Dr Dheeraj Kapoor moderated a panel discussion on diabetes-related complications, including hypertension, kidney disease and heart failure. The discussion focused on the importance of early detection, regular follow-up and coordinated management to minimise the risk of serious complications.

Advertisement

The scientific sessions provided the doctors with an opportunity to discuss newer treatment options, practical approaches to diabetes management and strategies for improving patient outcomes.

Dr Atul Gupta thanked the faculty members, session chairpersons, delegates and the organising team for their contributions to the successful conduct of the programme.