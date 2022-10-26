U-14 district-level athletic meet

The students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events in the district U-14 athletic meet, held at Dharamsala. Vanshika, a student of Class VIII, bagged gold medal in shot put and got selected for the state-level competition. She also won a gold in discus throw and was selected for the state-level in this event, too. Besides, Hanish Kumar won a silver medal in shot put and got selected for state-level event. He also won a bronze medal in discus throw. School Principal MR Rana congratulated the winners.

School celebrates ‘Bhai Dooj’

Sunrock Play School, Friends Colony, Shimla, celebrated ‘Bhai Dooj’ with zeal. On the occasion, Principal Shailja Amraik explained to the students the significance of the festival.

Job fair at ITI Dumkhar

The Una District Labour and Employment Department will organise a job fair at Government ITI Dumkhar in Bangana sub-division. District Employment Officer Anita Gautam said that companies from within and outside the state will select candidates for employment. She added that interested candidates should contact the Bangana Employment sub office and be present on the ITI premises on the day of the fair.

