U-14 district-level athletic meet

The students of MCM DAV Public School Baghni, Nurpur, brought laurels to the school in various events in the district U-14 athletic meet, held at Dharamsala. Vanshika, a student of Class VIII, bagged gold medal in shot put and got selected for the state-level competition. She also won a gold in discus throw and was selected for the state-level in this event, too. Besides, Hanish Kumar won a silver medal in shot put and got selected for state-level event. He also won a bronze medal in discus throw. School Principal MR Rana congratulated the winners.
School celebrates ‘Bhai Dooj’
Sunrock Play School, Friends Colony, Shimla, celebrated ‘Bhai Dooj’ with zeal. On the occasion, Principal Shailja Amraik explained to the students the significance of the festival.
Job fair at ITI Dumkhar
The Una District Labour and Employment Department will organise a job fair at Government ITI Dumkhar in Bangana sub-division. District Employment Officer Anita Gautam said that companies from within and outside the state will select candidates for employment. She added that interested candidates should contact the Bangana Employment sub office and be present on the ITI premises on the day of the fair.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Putin monitors practice launches of ballistic, cruise missiles by Russia's nuclear forces amid heightened tensions with West
The maneuvers follow Putin's warning about his readiness to ...
Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister amid Ukraine tensions
Said the crisis should be resolved through dialogue and dipl...
Peace and tranquillity in border essential: Jaishankar to Chinese envoy
‘Normalization of India-China relations is in the interest o...
NIA grills Afsana Khan for 5 hours in Sidhu Moosewala murder case; Punjabi singer goes live on Instagram to clarify
Calls out netizens for trolling her over using the late sing...
Kejriwal appeals to PM Modi to put photos of Lakshmi and Ganesha on currency notes
Delhi CM cites the example of Indonesia’s currency note