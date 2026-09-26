U-16 Dharamsala Football League kicks off

The third season of the U-16 Dharamsala Football League-2026 got off to an enthusiastic start at the Police Ground on Friday. Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Hemraj Bairwa inaugurated the tournament and interacted with the young footballers. He shook hands with the players lined up ahead of the opening match and engaged with the “Alpha Generation”. He applauded the youths for choosing the football field and encouraged them to pursue sports with discipline and enthusiasm.

As many as 10 boys’ teams are participating in the league, representing Achievers Hub Public School, Stanford World School, Government Senior Secondary School, Gharoh; Delhi Public School, Kangra International School, Highland Public School, St James Senior Secondary School, Army Public School, Yol; Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, Sidhbari; Dayanand Public Senior Secondary School, Petoen School and Sri Sathya Sai School.

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However, only four girls’ teams from Achievers Hub Public School, Stanford World School, Government Senior Secondary School, Gharoh, and Delhi Public School are participating. The organisers attributed the lower participation to the government school tournament being held simultaneously.

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Football has a long association with Dharamsala, particularly because of the strong sporting tradition of the Gorkha community. The town also hosts the Shaheed Durgamal Trophy.

“Beyond competition, the league is being seen as an opportunity to draw youths back to playgrounds at a time when concerns over drug abuse among them have grown,” said Varun Gupta, one of the organisers.