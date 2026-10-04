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Home / Himachal Pradesh / U-19 sports tournament kicks off in Chamba

U-19 sports tournament kicks off in Chamba

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Tribune News Service
Chamba, Updated At : 01:49 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Repaswal inaugurated the four-day district-level Under-19 sports competition at the historic Chaugan on Friday. More than 900 students from 93 schools across the district are participating in the competition, which features events such as athletics, table tennis, chess, weightlifting, judo and karate.

The Deputy Commissioner took the salute of the march past presented by the participating teams and unfurled the flag to formally inaugurate the competition. Addressing the participants, Repaswal said sports were not merely about winning medals but also helped develop discipline, hard work, concentration and team spirit among students. These qualities, he said, would help them face challenges in their future lives with confidence.

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He urged the students not to allow limited resources or difficult circumstances to become obstacles in their pursuit of success. Citing the achievements of several sportspersons who had risen from areas with limited resources to make their mark at the national and international levels, he said talent, hard work, dedication and determination could help one achieve major goals.

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Repaswal also urged students to make cleanliness and environmental protection an integral part of their daily lives. He wished all participants a bright future and expressed confidence that several talented youngsters taking part in the competition would go on to bring laurels to Chamba and Himachal Pradesh.

The Deputy Commissioner was also felicitated by the organising committee.

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Earlier, Deputy Director of School Education Vikas Mahajan welcomed the chief guest and gave details about the competition and its arrangements.

Deputy Director of School Education (Quality) Upma Sharma, Assistant District Physical Education Officer Yogesh Chona, officials of the Education Department, principals of participating schools, teachers and coaches were also present on the occasion.

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