UD minister to PWD: Repair, maintain roads

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 12

Following complaints by apple growers that the roads, especially the panchayat roads, were in bad shape in the middle of the harvesting season, Urban Development Minster Suresh Bhardwaj has asked the district administration and PWD officials to ensure the maintenance of the roads.

“The administration should focus mainly on the panchayat roads. Considering that the apple season has hit the peak, it’s important to repair the roads and keep them well maintained,” the minister said while chairing a meeting with DC Shimla and PWD officials here yesterday.

Over the last 15 days or so, it has been raining heavily in the region and many roads in the rural areas have become non-operational due to landslides and slush. The minister directed the officials “to use additional machinery if required” to clear up the roads.

A couple of days back, Congress MLA Rohit Thakur had alleged that several roads in constituency, Jubbal-Kotkhai, were shut or non-operational, making it difficult for the apple growers to bring their produce to the market.

