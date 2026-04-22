UGC fact-finding panel calls for tougher safeguards, active oversight at Dharamsala College Campus

A University Grants Commission (UGC) fact-finding committee has laid out recommendations pushing for a complete overhaul of statutory bodies, campus safety systems and mental health support, along with deeper parental engagement, at Government College, Dharamsala Campus.

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The move follows its probe into the death of a 19-year-old student in December last year. The five-member panel, constituted on January 3, examined the events leading to the student’s death and reviewed the college’s adherence to UGC norms on student welfare.

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In a video recorded before her death, the student — reportedly battling severe depression — alleged ‘bad touch’ by a professor and ragging by fellow students. A professor and three girl students were later booked.

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The panel has pushed for strict enforcement of key UGC regulations — anti-ragging norms, sexual harassment prevention rules and grievance redressal mechanisms. It stressed that statutory bodies must not remain symbolic. They need to be properly constituted, meet regularly, maintain records and ensure accountability.

Mental health emerges as the core concern. The 18-point recommendations underline the need to track student well-being from the time of admission. Early identification of vulnerable students, especially those under academic or emotional stress, has been flagged as critical. The panel has urged timely academic support and psychological intervention to prevent crises.

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It has proposed a dedicated counselling centre with trained psychologists and support staff. A compulsory mentor-mentee system has also been flagged as essential to ensure continuous faculty-student engagement. Regular mental health awareness drives and teacher training programmes have been suggested to build a more empathetic campus environment.

On grievance redressal, the committee has flagged gaps and pressed for systems that are transparent, accessible, and time-bound. Regular reviews by the head of the institution have been emphasised. Bringing student representatives into key bodies, it noted, could help rebuild trust and improve responsiveness.

It has called for adequate security personnel, wider CCTV coverage and regular sensitisation programmes for women and vulnerable groups, including SC/ST communities, OBCs, minorities and differently-abled students. The focus is on creating a campus that is both safe and inclusive.

The panel has advised a review of teacher-student ratios to ease workload and improve engagement. It has nudged institutions towards more student-centric practices in line with the National Education Policy, reducing rigid academic stress.

Parental involvement, the report notes, cannot be overlooked. Regular interaction with families and updates on students’ academic and emotional health have been stressed as key support mechanisms. It has also called on affiliating universities to play a more active role in oversight and ensure compliance with UGC norms.

Meanwhile College Principal Prof Rakesh Pathania said a mechanism was already in place for what has been recommended and the institution would strengthen the system as per the suggestions.

“We will make grievance redressal committees more active, ensure student representation and hold regular meetings and sensitisation programmes to boost awareness on mental health and well-being,” Pathania said.

Parental involvement was also being strengthened through faculty for closer monitoring of students’ progress, he added.