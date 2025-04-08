Uhl-III power project to be inaugurated soon, to provide Rs 200 crore revenue: Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the 100 MW Uhl Phase-III hydroelectric power project would be formally inaugurated soon. “The state government had expedited the work on the project, which was damaged due to a penstock burst on May 17, 2020, with a financial assistance of Rs 185 crore. As a result, 2.97 crore units of electricity had already been generated since its commissioning,” he added.

He said that initiated in 2003, the Uhl Phase-III project was completed after 22 years. Once fully operational, it was expected to generate 392 million units of electricity annually, contributing around Rs 200 crore in revenue to the state each year.

Sukhu said that the state government would strengthen Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) and provide all possible support to ensure improved services to the people of the state.

Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Energy Department here, said that large-scale recruitment of field staff would be done to ensure seamless ground-level operations. He appreciated the vital role played by HPSEBL officials and employees in maintaining regular electricity supply in the state.

He said that several HPSEBL officials were at present on deputation to the Directorate of Energy, Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited and Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. He added that these officials be given the option of permanent absorption in their organisations by April 30. The government would fill the remaining vacant posts on priority to ensure efficient functioning of the organisations.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Chief Minister’s Principal Adviser Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Minister’s Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, Director Energy Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Managing Director, HPSEBL, Sandeep Kumar along with other senior officials of the department attended the meeting.